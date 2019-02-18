|
Johnny Lee
Williams
July 21,1961-
February 1, 2019
Columbus, GA- Johnny Lee Williams 58, of Columbus, GA, passed Friday, February 1, 2019 in Columbus Georgia.
Funeral service will be held 12 noon EST, Tuesday February 19, 2019 in the C.T Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home with Evangelist Debra Harris, officiating. Interment to follow in the Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 12 - 6 p.m. EST, Monday, February 18, 2019, according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Johnny L. Williams was born July 21, 1961 in Columbus Georgia, to the late Deacon Ben L. Williams Sr. and the late Ethel Lee Williams. He was a 1978 graduate of Martin Luther King Jr. High School in Detroit, MI, served in the United States Army and employed with Canterbury Health Care Facility in Phenix City, Alabama.
Survivors include a brother, Allen McGhee (Annie); three sisters, Susie Williams-Character, Quinzetta Williams-Hickey (Chris) and Alesia Williams (Darren) and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 18, 2019