Johnny
Mann
January 3, 1948-
June 20, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Johnny Allen Mann, 71, of Phenix City, Alabama passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019 at East Alabama Medical Center. A graveside service will be held Sunday, June 23, 2019 beginning at 2:00pm ET at Newsome Cemetery in Phenix City, Alabama with military honors and Reverend Mike Greer officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 6:00-8:00pm ET at Colonial Funeral Home.
Johnny was born January 3, 1948 to Henry Brisco Mann, Sr. and Margaret L. Tillman Mann in Phenix City, Alabama. He served in the United States Navy and went on to work for Ryder as a diesel mechanic. He was a member of Word of Faith Church. Johnny enjoyed working on cars, woodwork, hunting, fishing and was a VFW life member Post 5404.
Surviving are his wife, Pat W. Mann; son, Jason Mann (Traci); daughter, Natasha Dyes (Mike); 5 grandchildren, Chris Dyes, Ashli Dyes Mulroy (Matt), Ashtyn Helms, Josh Mann (Cheyanne Williamson); 1 great-granddaughter, Harper Mann; 3 brothers, Jimmy Mann (Ann), Henry Mann, Jr., Billy Mann (Phyllis); nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on June 22, 2019