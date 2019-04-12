Home

Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Johnny Mellion Sr. Obituary
Johnny
Mellion, Sr.
February 21, 1939-
April 7, 2019
Pittsview, AL- Mr. Johnny Lee Mellion, Sr. of Pittsview, AL died Sunday, April 7, 2019 in West Palm Beach, FL.
Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. EST, Saturday, April 13, 2019 in the C.T. Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home with Rev. David Brown, officiating. Interment will follow in Shady Grove Baptist Church Cemetery (Battle Community) Eufaula, AL according to Taylor Funeral Home.
Mr. Mellion was born February, 21, 1939 in Pittsview, AL to the late Charlie Mellion and the late Eva Mellion. He retired from Harddrive Construction.
Survivors include his companion, vickie Crapps of Riviera Beach, FL; five sons; Johnny (Anna) Mellion,Willie (Maxine) Mellion of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Henry (Jackie) Mellion of Tuskeegee, AL, Rickey J. (Elsie) Mellion of Sacramento, CA, and Rickey Mellion of Tallahassee, FL; four daughters, Leslie (Dennis) Mabry, Shirley (Willie) Glover-Thomas of Phenix City, AL, Denise (Homer) Word of Seale, AL, and Shirley Glover of Lehigh, FL; a brother, Charlie (Linda) Mellion of Pittsview, AL; 21 grandchildren, 24 great-children; one great great-grandchild; and other relatives and friends. Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 12, 2019
