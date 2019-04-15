|
|
Johnny
Robinson, Sr.
February 23, 1941-
April 11, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Mr. Johnny Will Robinson, Sr., 78, of Phenix City, AL passed Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Phenix City, AL.
Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. EST, Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Michael B. Burton, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Monday, April 15, 2019 from 1-8 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Robinson was born February 23, 1941 to the late Will Robinson and the late Bessie Mae Dolman Robinson. He graduated from Oliver High School and later earned an Associate degree in Drafting and Electrical Engineering. He retired from Eagle and Phenix Mill and was a member of Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors include five children, Irene Morris, Sandra Easter, Johnny Will Robinson, Jr., Zina Adams-Griggs and Dennis Robinson; six siblings, Eddie J. (Belinda Kay) Robinson, Frank (Hattie) Robinson, Jerlean R. Word, Shirley R. Chambers, Linda R. Johnson and Georgia R. Cobb; ten grandchildren; four great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 15, 2019