Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
3770 Highway 431 North
Phenix City, AL 368682548
(334) 298-3634
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
3770 Highway 431 North
Phenix City, AL 368682548
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Lakeview Memory Gardens
Johnny Wayne Lipham


1948 - 2019
Johnny Wayne Lipham Obituary
Johnny Wayne
Lipham
April 30, 1948-
July 27, 2019
Smiths Station, AL- Johnny Wayne Lipham, 71 of Smiths Station, AL passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019 at his home. Graveside funeral services will be held at 12:00pm Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Lakeview Memory Gardens according to Striffler-Hamby In Phenix City, AL. The family will receive friends from 11:00am until 12:00pm at the funeral home prior to the service.
Mr. Lipham was born April 30, 1948 in Cherokee County, Alabama; son of the late Levelle and Maggie Sanfratello Lipham. He served in the U.S. Army in South Korea and later retired from the U.S. Postal Service after 36 years of service as a rural carrier in Waverly, AL and former co-owner of Mail Bag Inc. in Phenix City.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Infant Sara Lipham and Thercy Lipham Brown.
Survivors include his wife of 39 years, Patricia Davis Lipham of Smiths Station, AL; four children, Jennifer Lipham Barnwell (Joe) of Ashland, AL, Johnny Allen Lipham (Kay) of Cragford, AL, Joseph Wayne Lipham of Smiths Station, AL, Brandon Keith Richard of Lawrenceville, GA, brother, William Ray Lipham of Ashland, AL, eight grandchildren, three great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the John B. Amos Cancer Center or to the Columbus Hospice, Inc.
To offer condolences, please visit www.shphenixcity.com
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on July 29, 2019
