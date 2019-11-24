|
|
Johnson Wade
Yarbrough, Jr.
February 21, 2006-
November 21, 2019
Columbus , Ga.- Johnson Wade Yarbrough, Jr. 13, of Columbus died Thursday, November 21, 2019. Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Columbus with Dr. James C. "Jimmy" Elder, Jr. officiating. Interment will be held in Parkhill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM in the church sanctuary according to McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory, Columbus. Johnson was born February 21, 2006 in Columbus, Ga. son of Susan and Patrick Slade and John Wade Yarbrough. Johnson was a sweet and loving boy who enjoyed making his friends and family laugh. He loved all things sports. He was a Washington Nationals fan and was so excited with the World Series win this year. He loved the Georgia Bulldogs and had so much fun at camp this year hanging out with the players and coach with his Uncle Spence. Most importantly, he just loved spending time and playing with his friends and family. He enjoyed spending summers playing on the farm with his cousins in South Georgia, going on vacations with family and friends, playing front yard football, fornite and basketball in the driveway. He attended St. Luke School and will be missed more than words can say. "Sweet dreams little man". Survivors include his parents, Susan and Patrick Slade and John Wade Yarbrough; step sisters, Abby and Maggie Slade; maternal grandparents, Ronald and Pam Shehane; paternal grandparents, Robert Yarbrough and Gayle Yarbrough, step grandparents, Joe and Betsy Slade, great grandmother, Margaret Bickerstaff, uncles and aunts, Scott and Cindy Shehane, Steve and Sam Shehane, Jason and Emily Shehane, Andy and Laura (Shehane) Solomon, Jennifer (Shehane) and Lu Aung, Ashley (Yarbrough) and John Holt, Hobbs and Anna Kristin Yarbrough, Spence and Anne Louise Yarbrough and many cousins and his beloved dog "Lulu". In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Johnson to Animal Ark Rescue 7133 Sacerdote Lane Columbus, Georgia 31907 or www.animalarkrescue.com or The Children's Miracle Network c/o Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown campus or www.piedmont.org Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.mcmullenfuneralhome.com
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019