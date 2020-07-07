Joleen "JoJo"
Kirkland
September 17, 1931-
July 02, 2020
Columbus, Ga.- Joleen "JoJo" D. Kirkland, 88, of Columbus, GA died Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Columbus Hospice House in Columbus, GA.
A Graveside Service was held on Monday, July 6, 2020 at Parkhill Cemetery with Dr. Tim Jones officiating, according to McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory.
Joleen was born September 17, 1931 in Headland, AL to the late Harvey C. Danzey and Cleo White Danzey. She worked as a packer for Sunshine Biscuit for 30 years before she retired in 1990. She was a long time member of Britt David Baptist Church and loved spending time with her family. Other than her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, Stanley Kirkland and brother, Clarence A Danzey. Joleen was a devoted wife, friend, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Survivors include her husband of 70 years Carl T. "C.T." Kirkland, Sr., and son, Carl T. Kirkland, Jr. (Vickie) both residing in Columbus, GA, sisters, Kathleen Ammons of Columbus, GA, and Norma Ruth Chancey (Alfred) of Dothan, AL. Grandchildren include Mollie Hoffman (Paul) of Columbus, GA and Christopher Kirkland,(Dana) of Atlanta, GA , great-grandchildren, Callie Napier, Carolyn Hoffman, Pierce Hoffman, and many nieces and nephews.
Flowers will be accepted. Those so desiring, may make contributions to Britt David Baptist Church 2801 W Britt David Rd, Columbus, GA 31909 or Columbus Hospice House 7020 Moon Rd, Columbus, GA 31909.
