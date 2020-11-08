1/1
Jonathan Britt Moore
1972 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jonathan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jonathan Britt
Moore
July 7, 1972-
October 29, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mr. Jonathan Britt Moore, 48, of Columbus passed on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital. A private graveside service for Mr. Moore will be conducted on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell, AL with full military honors. The Rev. Daryl Stover will be officiating according to the Charles E. Huff's International Funeral Home, Inc. The viewing will be held from 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM on Monday, November 9, 2020 at the funeral home located at 927 - 5th Avenue, Columbus.
Mr. Jonathan Britt Moore was born on July 7, 1972 to Beautie Britt Moore and the late Alvin D. Moore, Sr. in Columbus, Ga. Jonathan was a 1990 graduate from the William H. Spencer High School and later proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was owner of For My Sun, Ltd. publishing company as well as an author, a voice over artist and a neighborhood community advocate.
He leaves to cherish his memories his mother, Beautie Britt Moore, Columbus, Ga; a son, JaVaughn Adric Moore (Tene A. Yarber-mother), Atlanta, Ga; two sisters, Karen Y. Moore, Columbus, Ga; Bridget M. Herring (Jerry), Upatoi, GA; two brothers, Alvin D. Moore, Jr., Atlanta, Ga; Thomas S. Moore, Ocean Springs, MS; a dedicated friend Jennifer Knight, Century, FL, and a host of loving aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Charles E Huff Int'L Funeral Home Inc
927 5Th Ave
Columbus, GA 31901
(706) 322-8713
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 6, 2020
I’m so so sorry for your loss. I still cannot believe he is not here in his earthly form yet I find some comfort in knowing he is not suffering anymore, however, the selfish, human part of me wishes we had had more time. JonJon was not just my cousin, he was my brother. I love him so much. I love you all so much. I pray you strength in the days to come and a smile and peace upon your heart when memories of him and moments shared cross your heart.
Rhonda Royal
Family
November 4, 2020
Jonathan you're gone,but not FORGOTTEN,REDCLAYALLDAY MOMMA DORIS
Doris Slaughter
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved