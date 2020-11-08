Jonathan BrittMooreJuly 7, 1972-October 29, 2020Columbus, GA- Mr. Jonathan Britt Moore, 48, of Columbus passed on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital. A private graveside service for Mr. Moore will be conducted on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell, AL with full military honors. The Rev. Daryl Stover will be officiating according to the Charles E. Huff's International Funeral Home, Inc. The viewing will be held from 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM on Monday, November 9, 2020 at the funeral home located at 927 - 5th Avenue, Columbus.Mr. Jonathan Britt Moore was born on July 7, 1972 to Beautie Britt Moore and the late Alvin D. Moore, Sr. in Columbus, Ga. Jonathan was a 1990 graduate from the William H. Spencer High School and later proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was owner of For My Sun, Ltd. publishing company as well as an author, a voice over artist and a neighborhood community advocate.He leaves to cherish his memories his mother, Beautie Britt Moore, Columbus, Ga; a son, JaVaughn Adric Moore (Tene A. Yarber-mother), Atlanta, Ga; two sisters, Karen Y. Moore, Columbus, Ga; Bridget M. Herring (Jerry), Upatoi, GA; two brothers, Alvin D. Moore, Jr., Atlanta, Ga; Thomas S. Moore, Ocean Springs, MS; a dedicated friend Jennifer Knight, Century, FL, and a host of loving aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.