Jane
Ware Jones Trotter
August 8, 1929-
October 8, 2019
Gadsden, AL- Funeral services will be Thursday, October 10th, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. (CST), at Gadsden First United Methodist Church for Jane Ware Jones Trotter, 93, of Gadsden, who passed away Tuesday, October 8th, 2019. Rev. Sam Hayes and Rev. Ken Casey will officiate. Graveside services will take place Friday, October 11th, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. (EST) at Parkhill Cemetery in Columbus, GA. Arrangements under the direction of Collier-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services.
Jane was a graduate of Columbus High School in Columbus, GA. She was a member of the 21 Club, Gadsden, and a longtime member of Gadsden First United Methodist Church. She was also a homemaker to her family, all of whom will miss her dearly.
She is preceded in death by her father, Howard Mitchell Jones; mother, Aileen Ware Jones; sister, Carolyn Jones Rosser; and brother, Charles Richard Jones.
Survivors include her spouse, Lee Smith Trotter, Jr.; sons, Howard Lee Trotter and wife, Lynne, Charles Richard Trotter and wife, Kathy; grandchildren, Charles Owen Trotter, William Tyler Trotter, Mitchell Clay Trotter, Leigh Allison Bradfield husband, Kevin; great grandchildren, Leland Trotter, Elise Trotter, Hayes Bradfield; and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be her grandchildren.
Honorary pallbearers will be Ted Turner and Alec Holtsford.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her name to Gadsden First United Methodist Church.
The family would like to express a special thanks to Dr. W.W. Sledge, Comfort Keepers, and Encompass Hospice.
The family will receive friends for visitation at the church Thursday from 2:00 p.m. (CST) until the hour of service.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 10, 2019