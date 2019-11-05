|
In Loving Memory of
Joni Fears
Often through the
passing days we feel deep
down inside.
Unspoken thoughts of
thankfulness and fond,
admiring pride.
Words can say so
little when the heart is
overflowing.
And often those we
love the most just have
no way of knowing.
The many things the
heart conceals and never
can impart.
For words seem so
inadequate to express
what's in the heart
Doris and Aunt Alice
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 5, 2019