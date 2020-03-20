Home

Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
3770 Highway 431 North
Phenix City, AL 368682548
(334) 298-3634
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Church
Jordan Leigh Carlisle

Jordan Leigh Carlisle Obituary
Jordan Leigh
Carlisle
December 23, 1991-
March 17, 2020
Phenix City, AL- Jordan Leigh Carlisle, 28 of Phenix City, Alabama passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at her home. Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 11:00 am at Philadelphia Baptist Church in Smiths Station, AL with Rev. Donald Edwards officiating, according to Striffler-Hamby in Phenix City, AL. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at the church.
Jordan was born December 23, 1991 in Belleville, IL; daughter of Dana Keith Carlisle and Cherie Ann Dowling Carlisle. She was a 2010 graduate of Smiths Station High School and was a faithful member of Philadelphia Baptist Church where she was co-director of the children's choir "The Joyful Noise Makers"; one of the longest members of the orchestra and devoted member of the adult choir. She was a member of the Praise and Worship Band, a Vacation Bible School Leader and teacher for the young adult Sunday School Class. She had a passion for working with children and young adults, but loved music.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, W. Leroy and Lois J. Dowling and Paternal grandmother, Barbara "Oma" Carlisle.
Other than her parents, she is survived by her brother, Douglas Lee Carlisle, sister, Kaitlyn Nicole Carlisle, grandfather, Emory "Opa" Carlisle, sister at heart, Tera Michelle Krug, God-Nephew, Cameron Cole Krug, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Flowers are accepted or contributions may be made to the Philadelphia Baptist Church Children's Choir or Orchestra.
Please visit www.shphenixcity.com
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 20, 2020
