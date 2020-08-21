Dr. Joseph
Appiah
December 21,1939-
August 16, 2020
Phenix City, AL- Dr. Joseph Appiah, 80, of Phenix City, AL passed Sunday, August 16, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. EST, Saturday, August 22, 2020 in the C.T. Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home with Dr. Jacqueline Owusu, officiating. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memory Gardens. Visitation will be Friday, August 21, 2020 from 3-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Dr. Appiah was born December 21, 1939 in Ghana, West Africa to the late Joseph Appiah, Sr. and the late Madam Abena Gyimah. He was the Senior Founder and Pastor of Grace Baptist Church, Founder and CEO of Camellia Therapeutic Foster Care Agency and Grace Baptist Childcare Center all in Phenix City, AL.
Survivors include his wife, Nana Abena Appiah; children, Esie A. Brown, Genesis Appiah, Kirstie Horton, Manassah Appiah, Joseph Appiah, III, Nana Appiah, Benjamin Appiah; six grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
