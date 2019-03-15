Joseph "Reggie"

Atkins

07/21/1960-

03/13/2019

Phenix City, AL- Joseph "Reggie" Atkins, 58, of Phenix City, AL died at his residence on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 surrounded by family.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday, March 16, 2019 in the Chapel of Vance Brooks Funeral Home, 3738 Hwy 431 N, Phenix City, 36867, with Russell Young (uncle) and Jackie Sistrunk (aunt) officiating. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends on Friday from 5:00 till 7:00PM at the funeral home.

Mr. Atkins was born July 21, 1960 in Cairo, GA son of Eloise Reagan Atkins and the late Dr. Bob S. Atkins, Jr. He was the owner of Jordan Curtis Mathis for many years, later becoming Atkins Home Entertainment. Reggie loved his family deeply creating many happy moments with them. He was a coach for his three children's teams when they were young, something he enjoyed a lot. We will always miss him, but his memories will always be in our hearts.

Survivors other than his mother, Eloise Reagan Atkins, Alexander City, AL; include his wife, Sabrina Veal Atkins, of Phenix City, AL; two sons, Joseph Brantley (Heather) Atkins, Phenix City, AL and Joshua Brandon (Brooke) Atkins, Valdosta, GA; one daughter, Jessica Brianne Atkins, Phenix City, AL; one brother, Bobby Ray (Ashley) Atkins, Alexander City, AL; three grandchildren, Brantley Korbyn, Camilla Cate and Beckham Cade Atkins; numerous other family members also survive.

