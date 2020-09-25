1/1
Joseph Bates Sr.
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph
Bates, Sr.
January 23, 1946-
September 21, 2020
Hurtsboro, AL- Mr. Jospeh Bates, Sr., 74, of Hurtsboro, AL died Monday, September 21, 2020 in Demopolis, AL.
A private service for family only will be held. Public visitation will be held Friday, September 25, 2020 from 12-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Bates was born January 23, 1946 to the late Charlie Bates and the late Fannie Mae Bates. He retired from Winn Dixie and was a member of St. Paul A.M.E. Church, Hurtsboro, AL.
Survivors include his children, Valerie (Donald) Killins of Columbus, GA; Jerome Jones of Cocoa Beach, FL; Joelisa (Quinton) Brown of Demopolis, AL; Jospeh Bates, Jr. and Daphne (Armond) Bates-Aisola all of Atlanta, GA; 13 grandchildren; brother-in-law, Oscar Fluellen of Hurtsboro, AL; cousin, Francis Adam of Phenix City, AL and a host of other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
12:00 - 05:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved