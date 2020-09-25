Joseph
Bates, Sr.
January 23, 1946-
September 21, 2020
Hurtsboro, AL- Mr. Jospeh Bates, Sr., 74, of Hurtsboro, AL died Monday, September 21, 2020 in Demopolis, AL.
A private service for family only will be held. Public visitation will be held Friday, September 25, 2020 from 12-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Bates was born January 23, 1946 to the late Charlie Bates and the late Fannie Mae Bates. He retired from Winn Dixie and was a member of St. Paul A.M.E. Church, Hurtsboro, AL.
Survivors include his children, Valerie (Donald) Killins of Columbus, GA; Jerome Jones of Cocoa Beach, FL; Joelisa (Quinton) Brown of Demopolis, AL; Jospeh Bates, Jr. and Daphne (Armond) Bates-Aisola all of Atlanta, GA; 13 grandchildren; brother-in-law, Oscar Fluellen of Hurtsboro, AL; cousin, Francis Adam of Phenix City, AL and a host of other relatives and friends.
