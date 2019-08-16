|
Joseph
Colquitt
December 4, 1943-
August 4, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mr. Joseph Colquitt, 75, of Columbus, GA, passed August 4, 2019 in Atlanta, GA.
Funeral service will be 12 noon EST, Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Cusseta Road Church of Christ, Columbus, GA with Bro. Elliott Glasco, pastor, and Minister Samuel Alexander, officiating. Interment will follow Monday, August 19, 2019 at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, August 16, 2019 from 12-6 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Colquitt was born December 4, 1943 in Smith Station, AL to the late Ruben Colquitt and the late Mattie Colquitt. He graduated from Kennedy-King College, retired as a Field Technician with GA Power, and served in the US Army.
Survivors include his wife, Mable R. Colquitt, ten children, Pilar Colquitt-Jakar (Bahajj), Joseph Q. Colquitt, Annetta Finch, Deborah Glaze, Angeleen Thomas (Eric), Laurence Smith (Elana), Lydia Dennie, and Zellean Smith; 26 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; two sisters; one brother; a host of other relatives and friends. Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 16, 2019