Joseph David
George, Phd
October 28, 1942-
April 19, 2020
Midland, GA- Dr. George was born in Lorain, OH, on October 28, 1942 to the late Leo Joseph George and Katherine Namy George. His studies included Auburn University, the University of Akron and Ohio University, which earned him his PHD. Dr. George was passionate in his avocation for children and worked for many related organizations. He was a generous good Samaritan who always gave his best to others. Dr. George was one of many professors that brought Special Education to Columbus College and was very active in the school systems. After retiring from Columbus State University, he taught at the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice. Dr. George would want to be remembered for how he sought to always encourage and look for the best in each and every student he taught; he worked toward creating a climate within the school system where each student could achieve their maximum potential. Joe had a magnificent sense of humor and delighted in teasing and making others laugh, especially his granddaughters. He loved his family the most. It was said by his brother-in-law that Joe "made no enemies". Other than his parents he was also preceded in death by sisters, Kathy George and Barbara (George) Larson and a brother, Leo George.
Survivors include his loving wife of 28 years, Linda Locklier George, daughter, Christine and John Wik, granddaughter Lydia Wik, stepson, Rob Elliott Jr. and Lori Elliott, granddaughters, Audrey, Stacey, S. McKenzie Elliott, stepson, Phillip B. Elliott, granddaughter, C. Eryn Elliott, and a brother, Nicholas and Tina George.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 23, 2020