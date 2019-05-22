Joseph

Davis

September 14, 1934-

May 20, 2019

Columbus, GA- Mr. Joseph Davis transitioned home Monday at the Columbus Hospice House. He was 84 years of age.

The son of Johnnie and Louise Dorsey Davis, Mr. Davis was born in Columbus, GA. He was a member of Wynnton Hill Baptist Church for over 80 years where he, as a young man, served as a Sunday School Teacher. He also served as Chairman of the Men's and Women's Day Program, and was a avid fundraiser for the Inspirational Choir. In 2015 he received the Iron Man Award from the Church. Mr. Davis retired following 22 years as a long distance truck driver for West Point Pepperell Mill in Valley, AL. He was also a U. S. Army Airborne Veteran. He was preceded in death by two siblings, Johnnie Lewis Davis, Timothy Davis and Anna Maria Davis Wills.

Surviving his departure with cherished memories, include: his wife of over 59 years, Mrs. Betty Shaw Davis; his daughter, Audrey Hollingsworth (Selvin); two granddaughters, Taylor and Sydney Hollingsworth; a brother, Wallace Davis (Ann); a sister, Helen Davis Watson; beloved in-laws, Sarah Davis, Lavoris Davis and MaryAnn Shaw-Andrews; a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The Homegoing Celebration for Mr. Davis will be held Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Wynnton Hill Baptist Church with Rev. Michael Sherman, pastor officiating. The interment will be held at Green Acres Cemetery. Visitation is today, 1 til 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, the family request that contributions be made to the Boys and Girls Club of Columbus. Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on May 22, 2019