Joseph Edward
Schoendorf
February 14, 1955-
March 13, 2020
Columbus, GA- Joseph Edward Schoendorf, 65 of Columbus, GA died on March 13, 2020 at St. Frances Hospital.
In honor of his life, funeral services will be held in the Mill Room of Striffler Hamby Mortuary, Columbus, GA. on Saturday March 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Hank Reeves officiating. A private burial will follow. The Schoendorf family will receive friends at the Funeral Home on Friday March 20, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. till 7:00 p.m.
Mr. Schoendorf was born on February 14, 1955 in Elizabethtown, NC, at the Bladen County Hospital, son of the late Carrie Mae Hester and Leonard Joseph Schoendorf. Joseph was an "Army Brat" as part of a military family he spent much of his youth traveling over the southeast at various military post with his parents to include, Fort Bragg NC, Fort Campbell KY, & Fort Benning GA. He enjoyed the outdoors and was a member of the Boy Scouts earning several merit badges. He also just enjoyed being outside shooting hoops. Joseph was a graduate of Kendrick High School class of 1974. In addition to general studies, Joseph lettered in football and track. He played on the varsity football team as a defensive lineman, and competed on the track team as a discus thrower. Joseph enjoyed music and was a fan of the late Elvis Presley. He worked at Vista Craft as a general helper and other local businesses.
Mr. Schoendorf is survived by his brothers, John Leonard Schoendorf Murfreesboro TN, and James Thomas Schoendorf of Columbus GA.
In lieu of flowers we respectfully ask you consider making a contribution to the in honor of Joseph Schoendorf.
Fond memories and condolences may be left at www.shcolumbus.com
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 18, 2020