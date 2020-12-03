Joseph H. Hunt
February 28, 1940 - November 30, 2020
Phenix City, Alabama - Mr. Joseph H. Hunt, 80, of Phenix City, AL passed away Monday, November 30, 2020 at the Piedmont Midtown Regional Medical Center in Columbus, GA.
A funeral service will be held at 11:30 am EST on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Vance Brooks Funeral Home in Phenix City. A private interment will follow at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday morning from 10:30 to 11:3 0 am EST at the funeral home.
Mr. Hunt was born February 28, 1940 in Phenix City, AL, son of the late Joseph Spencer Hunt and Margaret Parris Hunt. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War Era. Mr. Hunt and his wife owned and operated a service station in Phenix City for many years. He later retired from Russell County, where he worked as a mechanic. Mr. Hunt loved fishing and watching Alabama football. He was a former member of the Masonic Lodge, a lifetime member of both the American Legion and the DAV. Mr. Hunt was also a member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death a brother, William Hunt.
Mr. Hunt is survived by his loving wife of over 55 years, Brenda Williams Hunt; a God daughter, Jennifer Denny and husband Wayne; God sons, James Moulton, Shannon Hall and Jason "Chip" Hall; a sister, Mary Davis (Julius) of Sims, AL; sisters-in-law, Ann Wright (Raymond), of Phenix City, AL and Judy Moulton (Jeff), of Franklin, TN; nephews, Chris Hudson (Diane), Rodney Hudson (Nichole), Kevin Hudson (Tara), Kermit Davis (Abra), Steven Davis (Charlie), Keith Hunt (Jamie) and Kevin Hunt (Katie); two nieces, Paula Humbacher and Pam Shaw (Tylor); 37 great/great-great nieces and nephews; other extended family and friends, as well as his 1960 Central High School Classmates.
Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
at www.donate3.cancer.org
or Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 2626 Lee Road 243, Smiths Station, AL 36877.
To extend on-line condolences, please visit www.vancebrooksfuneralhome.net
.