Joseph Richard
Dionne
10/26/1936-
11/11/2019
Columbus, GA- Joseph Richard Dionne, 83, of Ellerslie, GA passed away Monday, November 11, 2019 at Columbus Hospice, surrounded by his loving family. Services will be Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Chapel of the Pines in Parkhill Cemetery with Rev. Mike Reeves officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
He was born in Berlin, New Hampshire on October 26, 1936 to the late George and Rose Dionne. Joseph acquired a LPN degree and enlisted in the U.S Army, proudly serving his country as a Combat Medic in the Vietnam War. He married his wonderful wife Aartje Evenboer on June 5, 1957 and the spent many cherished years together.
Mr. Dionne is proceeded in death by his parents and daughter, Rosella Daugherty. He is survived by his wife of sixty two years, Aartje Dionne; two children, Hank Dionne and Roy Dionne. Joseph leaves behind many other extended family members and friend
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 13, 2019