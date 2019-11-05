|
|
Joseph
Robertson
April 23, 1956-
November 3, 2019
Columbus, GA- Joseph Barker Robertson died peacefully on November 3, 2019 at East Alabama Medical Center surrounded by the family that he loved: his bride of 31 years, Leslie Pyburn Robertson, and his daughters, Anne Robertson Green and Amy Lyn Robertson.
Joe was born in Montgomery, AL on April 23, 1956 and later attended Auburn University, where he graduated with a degree in industrial arts education. His impact on many students was immense during his 30-year tenure at Hardaway High School teaching industrial arts.
Joe had a love for working with his hands, whether woodworking, gardening, mechanics, or metal-working. His granddaughter, Audrey, commented that whenever something broke, "Buddy can fix it!" and he could. Joe was always willing to help out a neighbor or friend that needed an extra hand. He was generous with his time and talents.
Along with his wife, Leslie Pyburn Robertson, and two beloved girls, Anne Robertson Green (Christian) and Amy Lyn Robertson, Joe is survived by his brother, John Robertson (Karen) and their girls, Lauren and Corey Robertson, as well as his sister, Joyce Rogers, and her boys, John and Josh Rogers. 'Buddy' is also survived by the two lights of his life, his granddaughters, Audrey Mershon Green and Charlotte Barker Green. He is also survived by these and others near and dear to him: his step-mother, Lou Robertson, sisters-in-law, Lisa Pyburn, Lyn Montagne (Larry), Sherry Green (Bill), a brother-in-law, Rip Pyburn (Starla), nieces and nephews, Lily Pyburn, Michael Montagne, Daniel Montagne, Gabriel Sterling, and Drew Pyburn, and dear friend, Carol Northrup.
Joe's hard work, craftsmanship, and dedication have left an impact on every space that he touched. His retirement was spent with his wife fulfilling a lifelong dream of creating a beautiful place at the river to enjoy with family and friends. The fruits of his labor and his legacy will live on.
A celebration of his life will be held at The River at Club Blanton 994 Lee Rd. 383 Valley, AL 36854 on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 4:00pm EST. Friends and family are invited to stay for a covered dish supper next door at Careless Joe's immediately following the celebration of life. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the .
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 5, 2019