Joseph
Seldon
August 25, 1941-
April 15, 2020
Phenix City, AL- Mr. Joseph Seldon, 78, of Phenix City, AL passed Wednesday, April 15, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
A private graveside service will be held Monday, April 27, 2020, according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Seldon was born August 25, 1941 in Lee County, Alabama to the late Curtis Seldon, Sr. and the late Lucille Harris Seldon. He was the grounds keeper at The Country Club of Columbus for 33 years and a member of Garner Bass C.M.E. Church.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Seldon; three daughters, Joselyn Seldon, Luciana Seldon and Marionette Seldon; four grandchildren, Jakira Seldon, Sidtreona Seldon, Kerel Seldon and Jaylen Seldon; one brother, Larry Seldon (Brenda); two sisters, Helen Williams and Elizabeth Edmond (Jimmy); special friends, William Smith, Debbie Smith and Johnny Moore and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 26, 2020