Joseph "Gene"

Stringfellow

December 13, 1941-

August 17, 2020

Phenix City, AL- Joseph "Gene" Stringfellow, 78, of Phenix City, Alabama passed away Monday, August 17, 2020 at his home. A viewing will be held Friday, August 21, 2020 from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM ET at Colonial Funeral Home in Phenix City, Alabama.

Mr. Stringfellow was born December 13, 1941 to the late George Stringfellow and Violet Newsom Stringfellow. He worked many years at Davis Sporting Goods and Phenix Pawn Shop. He enjoyed woodworking, going to the casino, and to the park, especially with his granddaughter Jasmine. Other than his parents, Mr. Stringfellow is preceded in death by his daughter, Sharon Stringfellow, 4 siblings, Faye Bray, Earl Stringfellow, Shirley Busby and Bill Stringfellow.

Surviving are his granddaughter, Jasmine Whitehead (Junior), 2 step-sons, Gary Ellison and Donnie Faulkner, 3 great-grandchildren, Kacie, Kali and Emily, sister, Nina Gerard and his good, devoted friend Godwin Davis (LeAnn).







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store