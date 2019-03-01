Home

Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Mt. Hebron Baptist Church
Seale, AL
Joseph Tolliver Sr. Obituary
Joseph
Tolliver, Sr.
July 24, 1938-
February 25, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mr. Joseph Edward Tolliver, Sr., 80, Columbus, GA passed Monday, February 25, 2019 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 12 noon EST, Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Mt. Hebron Baptist Church, Seale, AL with Rev. Hovet Dixon, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens, Phenix City, AL. Visitation will be Friday, March 1, 2019 from 1-8 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Tolliver was born July 24, 1938 in Seale, AL to the late William Daniels and the late Ella Mae Epps. He was a member of Mt. Hebron Missionary Baptist Church, Seale, AL and had worked at R.C. Cola and Fieldcrest Mill.
Survivors include his wife, Marie Tolliver; two sons, Jospeh Jr. (Rose) Tolliver of Columbus, GA and Rev. Rickey, Sr. (Detera) Tolliver of Ft. Mitchell, AL; three daughters, Wanda (Darrell) Evans of Seale, AL; Sherry (Terry) Smith of Spring Hill, FL and Sharon (Fredrick) Hoskins of Phenix City, AL; 15 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 1, 2019
