Joseph V.
Windsor
November 15, 1925-
November 14, 2019
Columbus, GA- Joseph V. Windsor died peacefully at The Green House II on Thursday, November 14, 2019.
A memorial service will be held 2:00 PM Sunday, November 17, 2019 at St. Paul United Methodist Church 2101 Wildwood Ave. Columbus, GA 31906. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the Fellowship Hall at the Church. Burial will be at the Alexandria United Methodist Church Cemetery in Oswichee, Alabama following the service.
Joe was born November 15, 1925 to Ethel Moore Windsor and Virgil E. Windsor in Fulton, KY, but spent most of his early years in Murray, KY.
He attended Murray State University prior to entering the U.S. Army in 1944. During WWII, he served in Europe with the 9th and 4th Armored Divisions, attaining the rank of Master Sergeant at age 20. He was awarded the ETO medal with three battle stars, Bronze Star, Combat Infantry Badge and Purple Heart. He was later given a direct commission as an Infantry Lieutenant.
In 1949, he graduated from The University of Missouri School of Journalism and joined the Associated Press in Nashville. In 1950, he was recalled to active duty as Assistant Public Information Officer at Fort Benning, GA. He completed his military service as an Infantry Company Commander.
Completing his Benning tour, he joined the staff of the Columbus Chamber of Commerce and, in 1953, joined the original staff of what is now WTVM, Channel 9, as a salesman. Transferring to Chattanooga, TN as sales manager of co-owned WTVC, Channel 9, he returned to Columbus in 1962 as VP-General Manager of WTVM. Later he became President of Fuqua Communications overseeing his former two TV stations plus others in Evansville, IN, Flint, MI and Sacramento, CA. Joe later owned two radio stations in Sylacauga, AL, an advertising research company and was affiliated locally with Clear Channel radio.
He served as a director of Martin Theaters, Home Federal Savings and Loan Bank and Columbus Cablevision. He served consecutive terms as President of the local chapter of AUSA, chaired the Civilian-Military Council, was President of the Country Club of Columbus and chaired the 1973 United Way Campaign. Other board memberships included The University of Georgia School of Journalism, St. Paul UMC and the Columbus Chamber of Commerce.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters, Elsie W. Kivett and Mary Moore W. Lassiter, and his first wife, Ann Skelton Windsor.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Brevard House (Bitsy) Windsor whom he married in 1986, daughters, Leigh Windsor Stewart and her husband, Jon, Columbus, GA, Mary Windsor Brabner and her husband Steve, Spanish Fort, AL; a son Joseph R. Windsor (Dick) and his wife Suzanne, Huntsville, AL and four grandchildren Cole Brabner, Daphne, AL, Lane Brabner, Atlanta, GA, Olivia Windsor Jones, Nashville, TN and Alex Windsor, Atlanta, GA. Joe is also survived by step-daughters Mary Williams Marsh of Palo Alto, CA, Margaret Williams Anthony and husband Lee Echols of Atlanta, GA, sisters-in-law Martha Bouchard Cargill of Columbus, GA and Anne House Hightower of Birmingham, AL.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to St. Paul United Methodist Church or to the 5156 River Rd. M Columbus, GA 31904.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 15, 2019