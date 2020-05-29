Joseph "Joe" Warren
Jones, Jr.
December 12, 1954-
May 27, 2020
Greenville, GA- Joseph "Joe" Warren Jones, Jr., 65, of Greenville, GA passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at West Georgia Hospice.
Mr. Jones was born December 12, 1954 in Newnan, GA to the late Joseph Warren Jones, Sr. and Mildred Harris Jones. He graduated from Flint River and received his Bachelor's Degree from the University of Georgia. Joe completed his educational tenure at the Atlanta Law School at night, while working during the day. He was a member of Southcrest LaGrange Baptist Church and the Masonic Lodge of Greenville, GA. Along with his career, Joe was a gun enthusiast, a comedian, a marvelous story teller, loved to Barbeque and eat at Sprayberry's BBQ. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Savannah Jones; father-in-law, Alfred Hogg; brother-in-law, Mark C. Smith; and sister-in-law, Gisela Jones.
Survivors include his wife, Laura Hogg Jones; siblings, Rayburn Jones, Linda Jones Smith, Ralph (Sandra) Jones, and Sandra Graves Jones; mother-in-law, Patricia Hogg; brother-in-law, Matthew Hogg; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held 11:00am Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Southcrest LaGrange Baptist Church with Minister Pete Shoger officiating. Interment will be in Greenville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts be made to the Savannah Jones Memorial Fund at LaGrange Academy, 706-882-8097 or lagrangeacademy@lagrangeacademy.org
Those wishing to share a condolence or remembrance with the family may do so by visiting www.shlagrange.com.
Arrangements are by Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, 1010 Mooty Bridge Road, LaGrange, GA
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on May 29, 2020.