Josephine B.
Downing
January 31, 1941-
March 11, 2020
Columbus, Georgia- Josephine B. Downing, 79 of Columbus, Georgia died Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital. Funeral Services will be held 11 AM Friday, March 20, 2020 at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church with Rev. David Stallion pastor officiating. Interment will follow in Ft. Benning Cemetery according to Sconiers Funeral Home 836 5th Ave.-John L. Sconiers Sr. Way, Columbus, GA. Mrs. Downing was born January 31, 1941 in Cusseta, GA, the daughter of the late Eugene Byrd, Sr. and Idell Williams Byrd. She was a member of Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, and worked as a CNA. Survivors include two sons, Charlie Norwood and Carlos (Michelle) Downing, one brother, Eugene (Patsy) Byrd, four sisters, Betty Chance, Sarah Jones, Eleanor (Jimmy) Jones and Ruby Chambers, seven grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 20, 2020