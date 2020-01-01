|
Josephine
Grover
March 4, 1937-
December 25, 2019
Columbus, GA- Ms. Josephine Grover, 82, of Columbus passed on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at Columbus Specialty Hospital. Funeral Service will be conducted at 12:00 PM on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Mt. Gilead AME Church, 8444 Fortson Road, Fortson, GA 31808. Rev. Dr. Betty R. Jackson-Sparks will be officiating. Interment will be held in Evergreen Memorial Park according to the Charles E. Huff's International Funeral Home, Inc. Viewing will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm at the funeral home located at 927 5th Avenue, Columbus.
Ms. Grover was born on March 4, 1937 to the late Shelton Grover, Sr. and late Gracie Lee Grover in Smith Station, AL. She was a member of Mt. Commodore A.M.E. Church. She was a graduate of William H. Spencer High School and retired from Columbus Hospice.
Ms. Grover leaves to cherish her memories, three daughters, Melinda Jean Allen, Myra Allen Jones and Alfreida Faustine Walton; two brothers, Shelton Grover, Jr. and Joe Louis Grover; two sisters-in-law, Inell Grover and Lelia Mae Johnson; three grandchildren, Quentin Walton, Maya Walton and Kaneshia Escalera; one great-grandson, Kolbie Rogers; one Aunt, Sarah Brooks; one God-daughter, Tanya Teal and a host of relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Jan. 1, 2020