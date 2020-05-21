Josephine "Josie" Nelson
1947 - 2020
Josephine "Josie"
Nelson
February 21, 1947-
May 10, 2020
Columbus, GA- Ms. Josephine "Josie" Nelson, 73 of Columbus, GA, passed Sunday, May 10, 2020 in Columbus,GA.
A private funeral service will be held Friday, May 22, 2020 with Rev. David Holston, officiating. A private burial to follow. Visitation will be Thursday, May 21, 2020 from 12-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Ms. Nelson was born February 21, 1947 in Bastrop, Louisiana to the late Oscar Lee Fudge and the late Vera Lee Johnson. She was a member of Franchise Missionary Baptist Church and retired from the Metra Transit System after 27 years.
Survivors include one son, Timothy (DeeTasha) Nelson of Covington, GA; three daughters, Victoria Nelson of Phenix City, Al, Veronica (Kenneth, Sr. ) Watkins of Columbia, SC and Janice Nelson of Columbus, GA; 11 grandchildren; six great grandchildren; four aunts; a close friend, Gregory Kelly and a host of other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online registry.



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
21
Visitation
12:00 - 05:00 PM
1 entry
May 18, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
