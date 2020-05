Josephine "Josie"NelsonFebruary 21, 1947-May 10, 2020Columbus, GA- Ms. Josephine "Josie" Nelson, 73 of Columbus, GA, passed Sunday, May 10, 2020 in Columbus,GA.A private funeral service will be held Friday, May 22, 2020 with Rev. David Holston, officiating. A private burial to follow. Visitation will be Thursday, May 21, 2020 from 12-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.Ms. Nelson was born February 21, 1947 in Bastrop, Louisiana to the late Oscar Lee Fudge and the late Vera Lee Johnson. She was a member of Franchise Missionary Baptist Church and retired from the Metra Transit System after 27 years.Survivors include one son, Timothy (DeeTasha) Nelson of Covington, GA; three daughters, Victoria Nelson of Phenix City, Al, Veronica (Kenneth, Sr. ) Watkins of Columbia, SC and Janice Nelson of Columbus, GA; 11 grandchildren; six great grandchildren; four aunts; a close friend, Gregory Kelly and a host of other relatives and friends.Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online registry.