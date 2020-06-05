Josephine
Redmond
May 2, 1930-
May 31, 2020
Columbus, Georgia- Sister Josephine Redmond departed quietly and peacefully to her eternal home on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Piedmont Columbus Midtown Medical Center. Graveside services will be held 11AM, Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Evergreen Memorial Park. Visitation will be Friday from 2 to 5 PM at the funeral home, according to Sconiers Funeral Home, 836 5th Ave., John L. Sconiers Sr Way, Columbus. Josephine was born May 2, 1930 in Hamilton, Georgia to the late James and Lula Mae Richardson.
She accepted Christ as her savior at a very young age and became a member of Mountain Hill Missionary Baptist Church. She later joined St.James A.M.E. Church in Columbus, where she served heavily and willingly on several church organizations such as Willing Workers, Stewardess Board, Christian Community Outreach programs, and many other voluntary organizations. She was a member and master bridge player of several bridge clubs, traveling extensively and playing in several bridge tournaments. Sister Redmond met her loving husband of 58 years, Webb O. Redmond, in Columbus, while he was stationed at Fort Benning, Georgia. From that union came two loving and devoted sons, Otis J. Redmond and Anthony M. Redmond.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father, James and Lula Mae Richardson, and also her sister, Anna Lee Maddox. She leaves to cherish her precious memories: her husband, Webb O. Redmond; two sons, Otis and Anthony Redmond; six grandchildren, Anthony P. Redmond, Jessica Redmond, James Redmond, Christopher Redmond, Bryan Redmond, and Caylin Redmond; 1 brother, Jessie (Elsie) Richardson; 2 sisters, Lucile R. Adams, Pauline R. Mosley and a very caring and loving niece, Martha M. Williams; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.
Please visit sconiersfuneralhome.com.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jun. 5, 2020.