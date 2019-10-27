|
Josephine Gauntt
Tucker
December 28, 1926-
October 22, 2019
Manchester, GA- Josephine Tucker, age 92 died October 22, 2019 in Savannah, Georgia. A longtime resident of Manchester Georgia (1949) she moved to Savannah in 2017 to be near her daughter. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Oglethorpe Chapter in Columbus, Ga., Manchester Women's Club and First United Methodist Church in Manchester where she served in many positions during her lifetime and enjoying many years singing in the Chancel Choir and playing in the Handbell Choir.
Born on December 28, 1926, along with twin brother Joseph, to Maggie Burton Gauntt and Dewitt Talmadge Gauntt she lived early life in Tallassee Alabama. A Graduate of Tallassee High School, she attended Montevallo University in Montevallo, Alabama and was named Miss Montage of 1946. She became the Dietician and Lunchroom Manager for Manchester Elementary School and Manchester High School in 1950's serving many years and catering hundreds of community dinners and gatherings, especially the local Kiwanis Club. After her retirement in 1970 she enjoyed many more retirement years in her beloved chosen hometown.
She is preceded in death by her husband of more than 40 years, Manchester native, Walter Harold Tucker, her parents, twin Joseph Gauntt of Tallassee, Alabama, sisters Margaret Gauntt Gibson of Birmingham, Alabama and Ella Gauntt Cottle of Tallassee, Alabama, as well as nephew John I Cottle, of Fort Walton Beach and Destin, Florida and very special friend and neighbor, Fred Goolsby of Manchester.
Mrs. Tucker is survived by her daughter, Debbie Beavers Hudgins (Al) of Savannah, Georgia, grandson William Dennis Hudgins (Cindy) of Savannah, great grand-daughter Madison Baynes Hudgins of Greeley, Colorado and great grandson Thomas Gauntt Hudgins of Savannah, along with nieces Margaret Cottle Brogden (Joe) of Macon, Mary Gauntt Hogan (Steve) of Bismarck, North Dakota, Cindy Beavers Hardy of LaGrange, Beverly Beavers Bicker (Mark) of Newnan, and nephews Charles Cottle ( Sheryl) of Atlanta, Burton Gauntt (Stephanie) of Lake Martin, Alabama, Jimmy Beavers (Ramona) of Manchester and Harry Beavers (Pat) of Columbus and other relatives in the Gauntt, Tucker, Evans, Guy, and Beavers families, along with her many friends in Manchester.
The Funeral service will be held at First United Methodist Church, 206 Broad Street in Manchester, on Tuesday, October 29th at 2:00 PM. The family will receive friends and family one-hour prior, at the Church. Internment will follow at Manchester City Cemetery. Cox Funeral Home, 93 Prather Barnes Road, Manchester, Ga. is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 27, 2019