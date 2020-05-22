Joshua Duffy
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joshua's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joshua
Duffy
May 10, 1932-
May 19, 2020
Salem, AL- Mr. Joshua Duffy, Sr., 88, of Salem, AL passed Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
A private service will be held Saturday, May 23, 2020 with Dr. R Prevo Williams, officiating. Public visitation will be Friday, May 22, 2020 from 12-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Duffy was born May 10, 1932 in Lee County, AL to the late Shep Mercer and the late Liza Ann Duffy. He retired from W.C. Bradley Company after 40 years.
He leaves to cherish his memories three daughters, Joanne (Jimmy) Williams Sr., Katherine Warren, and Sandra Duffy all of Crawford, AL; six sons, Joshua (Corrine) Duffie, Jr., John (Cynthia) Duffie, James (Henrettia) Duffie, Arthur Duffie all of Crawford, AL, Curtis (Maxine) Duffie of Columbus, GA and Ronald (Lula) Duffie of Cusseta, AL; one sister, Donita Hugley of Smiths Station, AL; one sister-in-law, Bernice Williams of Crawford, AL; 28 grandchildren; 38 great grandchildren; nine great-great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfnueralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Visitation
12:00 - 05:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 20, 2020
Offering my deepest condolences. May the family find comfort in God's word during this difficult time. 1 Peter 5:6,7
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved