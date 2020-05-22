Joshua
Duffy
May 10, 1932-
May 19, 2020
Salem, AL- Mr. Joshua Duffy, Sr., 88, of Salem, AL passed Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
A private service will be held Saturday, May 23, 2020 with Dr. R Prevo Williams, officiating. Public visitation will be Friday, May 22, 2020 from 12-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Duffy was born May 10, 1932 in Lee County, AL to the late Shep Mercer and the late Liza Ann Duffy. He retired from W.C. Bradley Company after 40 years.
He leaves to cherish his memories three daughters, Joanne (Jimmy) Williams Sr., Katherine Warren, and Sandra Duffy all of Crawford, AL; six sons, Joshua (Corrine) Duffie, Jr., John (Cynthia) Duffie, James (Henrettia) Duffie, Arthur Duffie all of Crawford, AL, Curtis (Maxine) Duffie of Columbus, GA and Ronald (Lula) Duffie of Cusseta, AL; one sister, Donita Hugley of Smiths Station, AL; one sister-in-law, Bernice Williams of Crawford, AL; 28 grandchildren; 38 great grandchildren; nine great-great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

