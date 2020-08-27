Jouette Prim

Cole

December 4, 1932-

August 19, 2020

Durham, NC- Jouette Prim Cole died Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Duke University Hospital in Durham, NC at age 87.

She was born on December 4, 1932 in Black, Alabama to Luther Alto Prim and Etoel Windham Prim. She was graduated from Geneva County (Alabama) High School in 1951 and then from the City Hospital School of Nursing in Columbus, Georgia in 1954. She spent almost 45 years working as a registered nurse at the Medical Center in Columbus, Georgia, and Cobb Memorial Hospital in Phenix City, Alabama. She loved nursing and felt as if she had found her calling in life.

Her favorite hobbies were reading and gardening. She was also a talented seamstress and a great southern cook. She was renowned for her banana pudding and cornbread dressing. She enjoyed nothing better than to prepare meals for large groups of family and friends. After she retired, she traveled a great deal, spending extended periods of time with various relatives throughout the U.S.

But more than anything, she loved being a mother. She had four children, Patricia Anne Cole of Sacramento, California, Catherine Jaye Cole, of Georgetown, Georgia, Teresa Diane Cole of Colerain, North Carolina and Mark Alan Cole, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, whom she loved devotedly and who loved her in return. She will be greatly missed.

Because of the current pandemic and the inability of some family members to travel, a memorial service has tentatively been scheduled for the Spring of 2021.





