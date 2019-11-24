|
Joyce Dobbs
Lolmaugh
December 27, 1927-
November 17, 2019
Sacramento, CA- Joyce Dobbs Lolmaugh was born to Thomas and Evelyn (Harris) Dobbs in their family home in Phenix City, AL. She died in Sacramento, CA after a debilitating but valiant battle with dementia.
Joyce leaves behind her brother Dan Dobbs of Jacksonville, FL, three daughters, Evelyn (Brad) Allis of Marysville, Nancy Rogers of Sacramento, and Kathryn Lolmaugh of Phenix City. She is also survived by her grandchildren, David (Mary) Ingram of Sacramento, Damon (Amanda) Ingram of Colorado Springs, Christina Allis of Marysville, Chris (Meggan) Mathews of Yuba City, Carmen Lee of Columbus, GA, Eric (Lucy) Singletary of Sacramento, Claire Rogers of San Jose, Chloe Rogers of La Mirada, Caroline "Cici" Mathews (Nelson) Cobb of Yuba City, Jim Mathews of Marysville, and Sam (Shevaun) Mathews of Marysville, as well as 17 beautiful great grandchildren.
Preceding her in death were her parents, brother Tommy Dobbs, son David Lolmaugh, grandsons Darin Ingram and Michael Allis, and son-in-law Jeff Rogers.
Joyce was the Valedictorian of her graduating class at Central High School in Phenix City in 1945. In later years, she attended Yuba College in Marysville.
In 1946, Joyce married a handsome young Army paratrooper who was stationed at Ft. Benning, GA and relocated with him to the Lolmaugh property outside of Marysville, CA where they began their family.
Joyce was a homemaker until 1964 when she went to work at Rideout Hospital in Marysville. The following year, she and her daughters returned home to Alabama, where she accepted a position in the County Clerk's office. She later worked in the legal field, before being employed by Columbus Bank & Trust Company in Phenix City, where she processed real estate loans until her retirement in 1992. In 2004, Joyce moved back to California. She loved California but always missed her beloved family and friends in Alabama.
Joyce was a person of strong faith in Jesus Christ and served in many ways including teaching Sunday School for over 65 years. She loved her church families at First Baptist Church in Phenix City and later at Fremont Presbyterian Church in Sacramento, where she served as a Deacon. She loved playing games, especially Mexican Train Dominoes, and enjoyed Fremont's many senior activities.
Cooking and serving delicious meals was one of Joyce's specialties. Her recipes were so popular that she compiled a book of her favorites to share with loved ones. Annual family Thanksgiving dishes are almost entirely Southern recipes inherited from Joyce and her mother.
Her grandchildren and great grandchildren have many wonderful memories of "Mama Joyce" reading and singing to them, playing board games and enjoying her presence at family gatherings, as well as their sports, theater and musical performances. Great grandson Michael once made the mistake of challenging Mama Joyce at sports trivia. He was astonished to hear her rattle off stats, players' names and game scores.
Early childhood memories of her daughters include Joyce blasting the Giants on the radio so she could follow the game while outside tending to her beautiful garden. In later years, she became an avid Atlanta Braves and Sacramento Kings fan. She was also a devoted fan of the football program at Auburn University, where two of her daughters and one of her great granddaughters attended. War Eagle!
Joyce's family is very appreciative of the care she received at Atria Carmichael Oaks and later at Courtyard Terrace.
Services will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 26th in the Chapel of Fremont Presbyterian Church, 5770 Carlson Drive, Sacramento. Following the church service, there will be a graveside service at 1:00 p.m. at Sierra View Memorial Park, 4900 Olive Drive, Olivehurst. A private reception will follow in Yuba City.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or the Alzheimer's Society of America.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 24, 2019