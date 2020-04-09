Home

Progressive Funeral Home
4235 St Mary's Rd
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 685-8023
Joyce M. Lewis


1954 - 2020
Joyce M. Lewis Obituary
Joyce M.
Lewis
April 25, 1954-
April 4, 2020
Columbus, GA- Prophetess Joyce Marie Jackson Lewis of Columbus transitioned home Saturday at the Piedmont Midtown Medical Center. She was 65 years of age.
A daughter of Mrs. Ella M. Jackson Griffin of Columbia, SC and Mr. James Hunt of Greenville, SC, Prophetess Lewis was born in Columbus, GA and was a 1971 graduate of the G. W. Carver High School. She served as the co-pastor of the Crown of Glory Outreach Ministries, Inc. She was preceded in death by a beloved stepfather, Mr. Nathaniel Griffin.
Surviving other than his parents, are: her husband of 44 years, Bishop Chester Lewis, Jr.; two sons, Derrick Davis and Daniel Davis; a daughter, Monica Davis; eight grandchildren; two brothers, Nathaniel Griffin, Jr. and Darryl Griffin; two sisters, Angela Cantrell (Morris) and Maurice Gilliard (Collis); a host of nieces, nephews, in-laws, cousins and friends.
The family will have a private burial. Condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 9, 2020
