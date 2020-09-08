1/1
Joyce Mitchell Hall
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joyce Mitchell
Hall
August 13, 1960-
August 31, 2020
Columbus, pastor robert davison- Mrs. Joyce Mitchell Hall, 60, transitioned her life Monday, August 31, 2020. A Private Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill LLC, 2919 Hamilton Rd, Columbus, GA with Pastor Robert Davison III officiating. Interment will follow at Prospect AME Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from 3:00 until 5:00 pm at the funeral home. Mrs. Hall was born August 13, 1960 to Annie E. Stanley Mitchell and the late Clyde Mitchell, Sr. in Hamilton, GA. She accepted Christ at an early age joining Prospect AME Church. Mrs. Hall attended school in Harris County playing on the basketball and softball teams. She was a domestic worker over 30 years for the Puckett, Coolik, Martin and Hirsch families. Mrs. Hall was a gentle, caring person with a kind soul who had a passion for gardening. She is preceded by her father; her siblings, Clyde Mitchell, Jr., Kennedy Mitchell and Clydia Mae Mitchell Letson. Mrs. Hall leaves to cherish her precious memories her mother; husband of 31 years, Henry L. Hall; her children, Antonio (Felicia) Walker, Leticia Walker Reese, Danielle (William) Jackson and Jessica Hall; five grandchildren, Kendarius Walker, Chasity Walton, Ja'Quavious Walton, Ariyana and Azariya Brown; a great-grandchild, Jaquan Walton; a nephew raised as a son, Tyrone Mitchell; a host of other relatives and friends. Visit us online at www.hwmemorialchapel.com to sign the guest registry. Phone: (762) 524-7709.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rosehill
Send Flowers
SEP
9
Funeral service
Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rosehill
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rosehill
2919 Hamilton Road
Columbus, GA 31904
(762) 524-7709
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 7, 2020
My deepest sympathies to you and your family. Mrs. Joyce was a very special & amazing woman that didn't mind giving a helping hand or advice to anyone. She will be truly missed. We will keep y'all in our thoughts & our prayers.

Latoya Mathis & Family
Latoya Mathis
Friend
September 5, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved