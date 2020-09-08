Joyce Mitchell
Columbus, pastor robert davison- Mrs. Joyce Mitchell Hall, 60, transitioned her life Monday, August 31, 2020. A Private Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill LLC, 2919 Hamilton Rd, Columbus, GA with Pastor Robert Davison III officiating. Interment will follow at Prospect AME Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from 3:00 until 5:00 pm at the funeral home. Mrs. Hall was born August 13, 1960 to Annie E. Stanley Mitchell and the late Clyde Mitchell, Sr. in Hamilton, GA. She accepted Christ at an early age joining Prospect AME Church. Mrs. Hall attended school in Harris County playing on the basketball and softball teams. She was a domestic worker over 30 years for the Puckett, Coolik, Martin and Hirsch families. Mrs. Hall was a gentle, caring person with a kind soul who had a passion for gardening. She is preceded by her father; her siblings, Clyde Mitchell, Jr., Kennedy Mitchell and Clydia Mae Mitchell Letson. Mrs. Hall leaves to cherish her precious memories her mother; husband of 31 years, Henry L. Hall; her children, Antonio (Felicia) Walker, Leticia Walker Reese, Danielle (William) Jackson and Jessica Hall; five grandchildren, Kendarius Walker, Chasity Walton, Ja'Quavious Walton, Ariyana and Azariya Brown; a great-grandchild, Jaquan Walton; a nephew raised as a son, Tyrone Mitchell; a host of other relatives and friends. Visit us online at www.hwmemorialchapel.com
