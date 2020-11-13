1/1
Columbus, Georgia - Mrs. Joyce P. Taylor, 70, of Columbus, GA passed Thursday, November 5, 2020 in Columbus, GA. Graveside service will be at 12 noon EST, Saturday, November 14, 2020 at St. Paul C.M.E. Church with Rev. Lorenza Pharrams, officiating. Visitation is Friday, November 13, 2020 from 2-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mrs. Taylor was born June 24, 1950 in Tuskegee, AL to the late Rhobenner Williams Johnson and the late Dock Pharrams, Jr. She was a 1968 graduate of South Girard and retired from Civil Service. Her survivors include daughter, Shandra G. Harrison; son, Derrian Grant; brothers, Jimmy Pharrams, Dock Pharrams, III (Brenda) and Ralph Pharrams (Carolin); six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and a host of relatives. Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.



Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
NOV
14
Graveside service
12:00 PM
St. Paul C.M.E. Church
Funeral services provided by
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Memories & Condolences
November 12, 2020
Shandra, Derrian and family. As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Love, Aunty Elaine
Elaine & John Crumblin
Family
