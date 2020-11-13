Joyce P. Taylor
June 24, 1950 - November 5, 2020
Columbus, Georgia - Mrs. Joyce P. Taylor, 70, of Columbus, GA passed Thursday, November 5, 2020 in Columbus, GA. Graveside service will be at 12 noon EST, Saturday, November 14, 2020 at St. Paul C.M.E. Church with Rev. Lorenza Pharrams, officiating. Visitation is Friday, November 13, 2020 from 2-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mrs. Taylor was born June 24, 1950 in Tuskegee, AL to the late Rhobenner Williams Johnson and the late Dock Pharrams, Jr. She was a 1968 graduate of South Girard and retired from Civil Service. Her survivors include daughter, Shandra G. Harrison; son, Derrian Grant; brothers, Jimmy Pharrams, Dock Pharrams, III (Brenda) and Ralph Pharrams (Carolin); six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and a host of relatives. Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com
