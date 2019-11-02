|
|
Joyce P.
Walden
September 14, 1967-
October 29, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Mrs. Joyce Patricia Taylor Walden transitioned home Tuesday at Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital. She was 52 years of age.
The daughter of Forest and Joyce Taylor Williams of Phenix City, AL, Mrs. Walden was born in Columbus, GA and was a 1985 graduate of Central High School. She obtained an Associates degree in Criminal Justice from Columbus State University. She was a former corrections officer at the Russell County Correctional Institute and studied under the Seventh Day Adventist faith.
Survivors, other than her parents, include: her husband, William Walden; a daughter, Akera L. Walden; two siblings, Kartina Rencher and Brandon L. Williams; beloved aunts and uncles, Hurdie Carpenter, Fannie Williams, Minnie Williams, Henry Taylor (Gracie), Randy Taylor (Angela), William Taylor and Clesie Scruggs Floyd; special nieces and nephews, Brandon, Jr., JaCora, Shaun, Christina, James, Jr., Brianna and Ramey; in-laws, Jerry Fuller, Sadie Thomas (James), James Walden, Lillie Walden, Susie Burke and Anthony Luckerson; other relatives and friends.
The Homegoing Celebration will be held Sunday, November 3, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Progressive Chapel. Visitation is Saturday, 11 til 3 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 2, 2019