Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas Funeral Home
218 Surles St
Lumpkin, GA 31815
(229) 838-4444
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Thomas Funeral Home
218 Surles St
Lumpkin, GA 31815
View Map
Wake
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
6:00 PM
Thomas Funeral Home
218 Surles St
Lumpkin, GA 31815
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
St. John A.M.E. Church
3980 Steam Mill Road
Columbus, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Bernard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce T. Bernard


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce T. Bernard Obituary
Joyce T.
Bernard
April 21, 1953-
December 06, 2019
Columbus, GA- We celebrate the life and transition of Mrs. Joyce T. Bernard. Funeral Services to be held on Saturday, December 14th at St. John A.M.E. Church, 3980 Steam Mill Road, Columbus, GA 31907. Visitation will be from 1:00-5:00 pm for public viewing in the Joseph N. Booth Memorial Chapel of The Thomas Funeral Home on Friday, December 13th. Wake and Family Hour from 6:00 pm-7:00 pm.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -