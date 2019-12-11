|
|
Joyce T.
Bernard
April 21, 1953-
December 06, 2019
Columbus, GA- We celebrate the life and transition of Mrs. Joyce T. Bernard. Funeral Services to be held on Saturday, December 14th at St. John A.M.E. Church, 3980 Steam Mill Road, Columbus, GA 31907. Visitation will be from 1:00-5:00 pm for public viewing in the Joseph N. Booth Memorial Chapel of The Thomas Funeral Home on Friday, December 13th. Wake and Family Hour from 6:00 pm-7:00 pm.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 11, 2019