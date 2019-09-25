|
|
Juanita Morris
Stephens
April 9, 1925 -
September 22, 2019
Johns Creek, GA- Juanita Morris Stephens passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019. Her memorial service will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Parkhill Cemetery.
She was born in Birmingham, Alabama on April 19, 1925. However, she spent most of her life in Columbus, Georgia. She attended Jordan High School and enjoyed many reunions with classmates over the years. Nita and her husband, Mel, were longtime members of Saint Luke United Methodist Church.
She is preceded in death by her parents Benjamin Franklin Morris and Eddie Vinson Morris, and her beloved husband of 59 years, Emmett Melford Stephens.
She is survived by her son, Ben Stephens, his wife Debbie and grandchildren Haley (Kyle) Bohlman and John (Maria) Stephens. She also leaves behind two great grandsons, Tucker James Bohlman and Benjamin Lee Stephens.
The family wants to thank the staff at Ivy Hall Assisted Living in Johns Creek, Georgia for their service and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Saint Luke United Methodist Church.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.shcolumbus.com for the Stephens family
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019