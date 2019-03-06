|
|
Juanita
Pike
August 15, 1929-
March 2, 2019
Americus, Georgia- Juanita Morris Pike, age 89, of Americus, died Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center. A native of Mt. Dora, Fl., she was born August 15, 1929, the daughter of the late John and Clara Morris. Mrs. Pike was of the Baptist faith and was employed in civil service.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Greg Hancock Funeral Chapel with Rev. William Hall officiating. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to at or , P.O. Box 1000 Dept. 142 Memphis, TN 38148-0142.
Survivors include a daughter, Nata Carlton of League City, TX two nephews, Corbett Howell of Americus and Dal Bloodworth of Havana, FL. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Frankie Lou Howell and Leda Mac Bloodworth.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 6, 2019