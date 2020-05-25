JuanitaThompsonApril 29, 1931-May 22, 2020Phenix City, Alabama- Juanita Thompson, age 89, resident of Phenix City, Alabama, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020 at her residence. Funeral services are scheduled at the Chapel of Vance Brooks Funeral Home on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, 1:30 p.m. with Reverend Ed Downs officiating. Interment will follow at Lakeview Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday, May 25, 2020 from 3-8 p.m. and also prior to the service on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 from 12 noon till 1:30 p.m.Mrs. Thompson, daughter of the late Louie Charles Mattocks and Alice Margaret Williams Mattocks, was born April 29, 1931 in Phenix City, Alabama. While growing up she worked in the family business, Mattocks Fish Market and then began a career as a bookkeeper with Muscogee Manufacturing Company. After retiring, she worked in the Phenix City School System as a Crossing Guard. Mrs. Thompson was a member of First Congregation Christian Church, Phenix City.She loved spending quality time with her family , doing crafts, and working in her yard. Mrs. Thompson enjoyed babysitting her grandchildren through the years and looked forward to cooking for the family at Christmas. The family remembers her as a lady who always had a smile, always there for her family, and understood everything that was going on with everyone.Besides her parents, Mrs. Thompson was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Thompson and a brother, Louie Mattocks II. She is survived by two daughters, Debbie Suggs and her husband Hoyett of Phenix City and Susie Shores, also of Phenix City; four grandchildren, Kevin Shores and his wife Jennifer of New Iberia, Louisiana, Naomi Sapp and her husband Stephen of Phenix City, Chris Suggs and his wife Caroline of Loganville, Georgia, and Casey Shores of Phenix City; seven great-grandchildren, Charlie, James, Ethan, Logan, Adi, Richard, and Wyatt; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.