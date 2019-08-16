Home

Charles E Huff Int'L Funeral Home Inc
927 5Th Ave
Columbus, GA 31901
(706) 322-8713
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Charles E Huff Int'L Funeral Home Inc
927 5Th Ave
Columbus, GA 31901
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Green Acres Cemetery
Judith Ann Hughley


1946 - 2019
Judith Ann Hughley Obituary
Judith Ann
Hughley
April 22, 1946-
August 7, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Judith Ann Hughley of Columbus, passed on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Four County Health Care. Graveside Service for Mrs. Hughley will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 17, 2019 in Green Acres Cemetery with Rev. Ralph Huling officiating according to the Charles E. Huff's International Funeral Home, Inc. Viewing for Mrs. Hughley will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM at the funeral home located at 927 - 5th Avenue, Columbus.
Mrs. Judith Hughley was born April 22, 1946 at 6:05 am in Columbus, GA to parents George Hinton and Annie George Hinton (Murphy). She married Horace Hughley in 1960. From their union one child was born: Earnest Hughley. She was preceded in death by Earnest Hughley, Annie Ruth Johnson, Henry Hinton, Emeradge Hinton, James Hinton, John Hinton and Georgia Mae Hinton.
Judith leaves to cherish in memory one sister, Emma Scott, three grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 16, 2019
