Judith Carol
Hudgins
November 2, 1946-
July 28, 2019
Columbus, Georgia- Judith Carol Hudgins, 72, of Columbus, GA passed away Sunday, July 29, 2019 at Columbus Hospice. Memorial Services will be held 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019 in the Edgewood Hall of Striffler-Hamby on Macon Road, with Pastor Brandon Reed officiating. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 1:00pm to 3:00pm.
Mrs. Hudgins was born November 2, 1946 in Troy, AL, the daughter of the late Herbert and Lucillie Harp. Judith worked and retired from Charbroil serving in many roles, her last being in customer service. She enjoyed fishing, dancing, gardening bowling, and was an avid music lover.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Jimmy and Bill Harp and a daughter Kim Jones. Survivors include her Partner, Jim LeMaster; two sons, Gary and Wendell Hudgins; one daughter, Jamie Lee; one brother, Mike Harp; two sisters, Pam Hudgins and Francine Sparacino; eight grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren, Judith leaves behind a host of extended family and friends Arrangements are being entrusted to Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, 4071 Macon Rd., Columbus, GA 31907.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on July 29, 2019