|
|
Judith Carol Linton
Hardy
07/06/1940-
08/06/2019
Columbus, GA- Judith Carol Linton Hardy, 79, of Columbus, GA passed away peacefully at Columbus Hospice on Tuesday, August 06, 2019 surrounded by her family.
A funeral mass will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, August 09, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church with Fr. Dan McConnell officiating according to Vance Brooks Funeral Home, Phenix City, AL. A private committal will follow in Lakeview Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home, this evening from 5:00 till 7:00 PM with the Rosary being said at 5:00 PM.
Mrs. Hardy was born July 6, 1940 in Louisville, KY daughter of the late George Linton and Marie Beam Linton. She had retired after many years with the Columbus Health Department as a Registered Nurse. After retirement she remained active volunteering with various community charities. She also enjoyed sewing, fishing and spending time with her family and close friends.
Mrs. Hardy was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, William E. Hardy and her siblings.
Survivors include her four children, Carol Sutcliffe (William) Columbus, GA, Pat Lovell (Mark), Macon, GA, Sandra Belmont (Rick), Winston-Salem, NC and Robert W. Hardy, Reynolds, GA; six grandchildren and one great-grandchild; nieces, nephews and close friends also survive.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made in her memory to the Lupus Foundation, lupus.org/give/ways-to-give or , (osteoarthritis) www.arthritis.org.
To sign the online guest register visit www.vancebrooksfuneralhome.net
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 8, 2019