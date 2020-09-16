1/
Judith Cheryl Lewis
1943 - 2020
Columbus, Georgia- Judith Cheryl Lewis 77, of Columbus, Georgia passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital.
Funeral Services will be held 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Beallwood Baptist Church 4650 Veteran's Parkway Columbus, Georgia 31904 with Rev. Billy Duncan officiating. Interment will be held in Parkhill Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services at the church. Those unable to attend the service may view the services live at www.beallwoodbaptist.org
In keeping with the efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19, McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory will be following the recommendations set forth by the Columbus Consolidated Government and Governor Brian Kemp by requiring face coverings and social distancing for those attending the service.
Mrs. Lewis was born February 06, 1943 in Andalusia, Alabama daughter of the late James H. and Hilda Merle Mason Soles. Her passion was teaching, she devoted 33 years to her students beginning at Rosemont Elementary and retiring from Johnson Elementary. She was a devoted member of Beallwood Baptist Church where she spent many years working with the Children's Program. Mrs. Lewis was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend to many.
Survivors include her husband Fred Lewis; children, Lori Lewis Ivey, Stuart Lewis (Leanne) both of Carrollton, Georgia; sister, Susan Soles Newton of Moultrie, Georgia; brother, Jim Soles (Sheila) of Lizella, Georgia; grandchildren, Will Lewis (Elizabeth), Ashlyn Lewis Bennett (Stratton), Spencer Lewis, Wesley Wilborn (Anna), Liz Lewis and Alex Wilborn (Brandi); great-grandchildren, Emma Lewis, Maddy Wilborn, Griffin Lewis, Hudson Lewis and Weston Lewis. She is also survived by her fur baby Chance.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations are made to the Children and Youth Ministries of Beallwood Baptist Church 4650 Veteran's Parkway Columbus, Georgia 31904.
Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.mcmullenfuneralhome.com



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Sep. 16, 2020.
