Judith Harrison
1945 - 2020
Columbus, GA- Judith Ann Harrison, 75, of Columbus, Georgia passed away on September 15, 2020 at her home with her family by her side.
Mrs. Harrison was born on March 11, 1945 to Robert and Alice Denison in Meriden, Connecticut. She was the wife of the late Howard Harrison. She loved going to the mountains and the beach. She loved her grandchildren and was the best grandmother (Nanny) and mother (Oody) on Earth. She was well loved by her family and friends.
Surviving are her three girls; Victoria (Greg) Hodge of Ellerslie, Georgia, Jill Harrison of Columbus, Georgia and Amy Harrison (Bill Kierl) of Parkland, Florida. Four grandsons, Harrison Bargeron, Jacob Garcia, Alec Bush, Jaxson Kierl and a great-granddaughter, Lilith Bargeron. She is also survived by one sister; Cynthia Hazlett of Meriden, Connecticut, and many nieces and nephews.
Her friends and family will honor her wishes with a private ceremony in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like for you to donate to one of the following organizations; Paws Humane, Columbus Hospice, or Valley Rescue Mission.



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Sep. 18, 2020.
