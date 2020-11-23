Judson Lee Mullican
June 7, 1943 - November 20, 2020
Columbus, Georgia - Judson "Jud" Lee Mullican, 77, of Columbus, GA died Friday, November 20, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. A visitation will be held 12:00 PM – 1:00PM Monday, November 23, 2020 at the Chapel of McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory, 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, GA 31907. Following the visitation a service will be held at 1:00 PM with Reverend Earnestine Campbell officiating. The interment will follow the service at Parkhill Cemetery for immediate family only. In keeping with the efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19, face coverings and social distancing will be required during the visitation and funeral services.
Jud was born June 7, 1943 in Alexander City, AL to the late William and Mary Trawick Mullican. He was a lifelong member of Epworth United Methodist Church, where he was a member of the United Methodist Mens, a Sunday school teacher, and served on numerous boards and committees. Jud served in the United States Army. After his service, he went on to graduate from Auburn Pharmacy School and practiced as a pharmacist for over 40 years here in Columbus. He was the owner of J&J Pharmacy for many years, and operated his business as a ministry, always helping those in need. He served as the past President of the Georgia Pharmacy Association.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Francis Kooyers.
Survivors include his wife of 35 years, Theresa Burt Mullican; children, Kimbel Scott Stokes of Hamilton, GA, Kristi Coroi of Columbus, GA, Michael Mullican of Ellerslie, GA, Heather Mullican Seller of Ellerslie, GA; grandchildren, Bryce Coroi, Garrett Stokes, Annslee Stokes, Skylin Coroi, Tyler Coroi, Amber Mullican, and Keeton Sellers.
In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Epworth United Methodist Church, 2400 Devonshire Dr. Columbus, GA 31904 or the Alzheimer's Association
at www.alz.org
.