Judy Reid
Mann
January 6, 1939 -
August 5, 2020
Columbus, Georgia- Judy Reid Mann, 81 of Columbus, Georgia died on August 5, 2020 at Columbus Hospice House.
A Private graveside funeral service will be held in Parkhill Cemetery on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 11:00 AM with Dr. Jimmy Elder officiating. In keeping with the efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19, Striffler-Hamby Mortuary will be following the guidelines set forth by the CDC and Governor Brian Kemp to maintain social distancing for those attending the funeral.
Judy was born on January 6, 1939 in Atlanta, Georgia to the late Edna Grant Reid and Merriott B. Reid. She attended the University of Georgia where she met her beloved husband Ronnie. Together they enjoyed attending shows at the Springer Opera House the Columbus River Center and numerous sporting events with their friends. She also enjoyed playing bridge, her Antique club, and volunteering at the St. Francis Gift Shop. She was a long time member of the First Baptist Church of Columbus and an active member of the Agape Sunday School class. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Judy is preceded in death by her parents, Merriot B. Reid and Edna G. Reid; her beloved husband Thomas R. Mann; grandson, Thomas C. Hall; and brother George A. Reid.
Survivors include her daughters: Cathy M. Dulohery and Stacie M. Hall, her husband Charles C. Hall; granddaughter, Haley Dulohery; grandson Reid Hall; great granddaughter, Wilkerson Reid Hall; sister-in-law, Gay Antoun; niece Terry Jackson; and nephews: Allen Reid and Gregg Reid.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to First Baptist Church of Columbus, PO Box 828, Columbus, Georgia 31902.
Fond memories and condolences can be shared with Judy's family at www.shcolumbus.com
.