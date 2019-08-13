|
Julia Anderson
Shell
May 5, 1930-
August 7, 2019
Columbus, Georgia- Mrs. Julia Anderson Shell, 89, of Columbus, Georgia, died Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at her home. Funeral services will be held 10 AM, Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Sconers Funeral Home Chapel, 836 5th Ave., Columbus, GA, with Rev. Chad Bryant, Pastor of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, officiating. Interment will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park. Visitation will be 2-6 PM, Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at the funeral home. Mrs. Shell was born May 5, 1930 in Hannon, AL, daughter of the late William Anderson and Evelyn Davis Anderson. She was a member of Nazareth Baptist Church. Mrs. Shell worked many years at Swift Textiles Inc. and was a private duty nurse. She leaves to cherish her memory: one daughter, Jennifer (Walter) Harris; two sons, Wilfred Moss and Larry (Betty) Anderson; two grandsons, Brandon Harris and James (Joya) Anderson; two granddaughters, Nicki Fluellen and Monica (John) Arroyo; two great-granddaughters, Chiante Reese and Mikayla Harris; one great-grandson, Jordan Harris; two great- great-granddaughters, Tekireah and Tekalah Reese, two nephews, Tommy Anderson and Anthony Anderson and a host of relatives and friends including: Eva Harvin, Dixie Hall and Ruby Davis. Please visit sconiersfuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 13, 2019